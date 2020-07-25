Jungheinrich’s (JGHAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

JGHAF stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

