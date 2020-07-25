Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Devon Energy reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of DVN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

