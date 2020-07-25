National Bank Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,253 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

