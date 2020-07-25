Amit Agarwal Sells 3,509 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $320,441.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,581,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,425.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $6,074,880.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 37,382 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,687,049.66.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $1,058,846.78.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $84.84 on Friday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

