New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.53.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.