Santiago Arroyo Sells 1,939 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $62,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Santiago Arroyo sold 1,561 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $52,995.95.
  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

