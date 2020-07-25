Steven C. Gilman Sells 10,000 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,796 shares in the company, valued at $591,361.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

