Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

DUK opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 18,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

