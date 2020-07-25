salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $64,554.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $188.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.76, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.