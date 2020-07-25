NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter Sells 2,133 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,133 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $63,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetGear stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $899.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.