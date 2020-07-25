David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $439,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $287,200.00.

PFSI opened at $43.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

