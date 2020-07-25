Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

