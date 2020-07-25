CIBC Raises Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Price Target to $15.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) had its price target upped by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 148,397 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $8,495,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,118,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

