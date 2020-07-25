Steven J. Frisch Sells 4,750 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $353,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 201.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

