Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $3.24. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $9.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $10.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $124.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

