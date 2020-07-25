Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.38. Dover reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 1,710.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 532,863 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $36,470,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

ePlus Inc. Shares Bought by State Street Corp
Apache Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
TTEC Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink
Shopify PT Raised to $1,015.00 at Piper Sandler
Ascena Retail Group Shares Down 24%
