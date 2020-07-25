Insider Buying: Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Buys C$12,939.86 in Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,939.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,830 shares in the company, valued at C$15,813,432.14.

Randolph W. Pinna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Randolph W. Pinna bought 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Randolph W. Pinna bought 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million and a PE ratio of -351.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.39.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Currency Exchange International Corp will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

