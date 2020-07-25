Insider Buying: Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Buys C$12,939.86 in Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Randolph W. Pinna acquired 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$12,939.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,830 shares in the company, valued at C$15,813,432.14.
Randolph W. Pinna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Randolph W. Pinna bought 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.
- On Friday, April 24th, Randolph W. Pinna bought 500 shares of Currency Exchange International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.
Shares of Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million and a PE ratio of -351.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.39.
Currency Exchange International Company Profile
Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.
