Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $12,465.50 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $12,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWST opened at $53.72 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $7,217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

