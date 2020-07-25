Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 600 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $11,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $3,668.00.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada cut Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

