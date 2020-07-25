Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Purchases C$11,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Rick Skauge purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at C$738,990.

Rick Skauge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Rick Skauge purchased 85 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,251.25.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Rick Skauge purchased 100 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,005.00.

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$32.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY)

