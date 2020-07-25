Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Stock

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $16,992.00.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

