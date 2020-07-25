Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Purchases 48,000 Shares

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,065,587 shares in the company, valued at C$1,483,773.27.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 43,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,005.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 40,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 48,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00.

The firm has a market cap of $49.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.0306667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Anti-Cancer Therapy and Medical Laser Technology.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.