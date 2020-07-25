Ora Gold Ltd (ASX:OAU) Insider Rick Crabb Acquires 714,286 Shares

Ora Gold Ltd (ASX:OAU) insider Rick Crabb bought 714,286 shares of Ora Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.00 ($6,849.32).

Ora Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.40.

About Ora Gold

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and uranium; and base metals, such as nickel, zinc, lead, silver, and graphite. Its flagship project is the Garden Gully property comprising 2 granted exploration licenses and 15 granted prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

