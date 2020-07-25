Ora Gold Ltd (ASX:OAU) Insider Rick Crabb Acquires 714,286 Shares

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ora Gold Ltd (ASX:OAU) insider Rick Crabb bought 714,286 shares of Ora Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.00 ($6,849.32).

Ora Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.40.

About Ora Gold

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and uranium; and base metals, such as nickel, zinc, lead, silver, and graphite. Its flagship project is the Garden Gully property comprising 2 granted exploration licenses and 15 granted prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Currency Exchange International Corp Director Buys C$12,939.86 in Stock
Insider Buying: Currency Exchange International Corp Director Buys C$12,939.86 in Stock
Casella Waste Systems Inc. COO Sells $12,465.50 in Stock
Casella Waste Systems Inc. COO Sells $12,465.50 in Stock
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 600 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc Stock
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 600 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc Stock
Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc Director Purchases C$11,050.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Olympia Financial Group Inc Director Purchases C$11,050.00 in Stock
Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. Stock
Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. Stock
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Purchases 48,000 Shares
Theralase Technologies Inc. Director Roger John Dumoulin-White Purchases 48,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report