E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,636 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $91,002.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $86,470.56.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

