Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $10,630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.