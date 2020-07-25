Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.33. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Masonite International stock opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $89.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

