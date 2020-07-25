D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.63. D. R. Horton posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $66.66. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.