JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IPSEY. Bank of America raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. IPSEN S A/S has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.