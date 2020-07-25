GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

