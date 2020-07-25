Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBIO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 423,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,500 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth $111,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

