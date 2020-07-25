Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 3.55. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

