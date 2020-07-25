$0.81 EPS Expected for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

