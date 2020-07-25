-$0.06 EPS Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $840,806.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $937,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

