-$0.32 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 851,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,636 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,636 Shares of Quanterix Corp Stock
Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share
Masonite International Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share
Masonite International Corp Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share
D. R. Horton Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share
D. R. Horton Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades IPSEN S A/S to Overweight
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades IPSEN S A/S to Overweight
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report