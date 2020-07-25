-$0.32 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,558,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 851,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

