$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

HPR stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

