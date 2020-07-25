BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

