TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

