BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 9,979.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

MD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.