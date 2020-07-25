ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth about $92,358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,637,000 after purchasing an additional 209,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,304,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $292.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $301.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.97.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

