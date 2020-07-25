SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802,425 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE:SYY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.