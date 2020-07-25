Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,955,000 after buying an additional 39,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $620.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $628.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $581.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

