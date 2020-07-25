Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 78,376 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

