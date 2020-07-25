Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,004,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

