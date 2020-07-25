Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.43 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,821 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 777.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of RL opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

