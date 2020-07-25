Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $10.33 Million in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 651,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,980,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

