Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,101,978 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 88,797.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,734,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

