Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,627 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. BofA Securities cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

