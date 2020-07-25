AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 88,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

AFLAC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

