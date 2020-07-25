Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 290,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of DISH opened at $33.36 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

