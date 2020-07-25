Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $95,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,586 shares of company stock worth $17,195,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.50, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.